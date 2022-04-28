Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the March 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPIRY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.38. Piraeus Financial has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $15.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Piraeus Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, exchange traded funds, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, civil liability, photovoltaic park, and corporate insurances.

