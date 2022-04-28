Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Announces Earnings Results

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:PBI traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.35. 243,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.10 million, a P/E ratio of -515.48 and a beta of 2.57.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,998.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pitney Bowes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick bought 9,800 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 228,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 83,631 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 30,334 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,250,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,923 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.