Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT) Senior Officer Purchases C$12,546.33 in Stock

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ted Christopher Jurkuta purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.39 per share, with a total value of C$12,546.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,546.33.

PVT stock opened at C$3.51 on Thursday. Pivotree Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.15 and a 1 year high of C$8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.73 million and a P/E ratio of -6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Get Pivotree alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Pivotree in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Pivotree Inc provides services focused on the design, implementation, management, and maintenance of complex e-commerce solutions for large enterprises Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Professional and Managed Services. It deploys, manages, and optimizes digital platforms in commerce, master data management, and product information management for retail and branded manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.