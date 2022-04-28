Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.52. Plantronics reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.59 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 212.42% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POLY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plantronics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 123,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Plantronics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth $10,547,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth $2,028,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:POLY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $39.75. The stock had a trading volume of 41,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,950. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.80. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $43.40.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

