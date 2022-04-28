PlayGame (PXG) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

PlayGame (PXG) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. PlayGame has a total market cap of $420,005.68 and approximately $6,098.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00031784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00101046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

