pNetwork (PNT) Price Hits $0.50

pNetwork (PNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001245 BTC on exchanges. pNetwork has a market cap of $25.47 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, pNetwork has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

pNetwork Coin Profile

pNetwork is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 86,674,490 coins and its circulating supply is 51,381,791 coins. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

