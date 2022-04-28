PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $444.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. PNM Resources updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,945. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PNM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,889,000 after buying an additional 537,749 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 528.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after buying an additional 730,636 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in PNM Resources by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 704,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PNM Resources by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,666,000 after purchasing an additional 41,495 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

