Polkadex Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for about $4.30 or 0.00010789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a total market cap of $32.05 million and approximately $569,227.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polkadex has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00042775 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.64 or 0.07367872 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00060792 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

