Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $538.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,461,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,938,217,000 after buying an additional 21,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pool by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $970,113,000 after buying an additional 68,052 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,391,000 after buying an additional 62,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,829,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,296,000 after purchasing an additional 158,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock traded up $12.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $417.66. The company had a trading volume of 391,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,280. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $440.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $401.51 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pool will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Pool’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

