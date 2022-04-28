Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.21

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.21 and last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 8213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTLO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Portillo’s from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.65.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

