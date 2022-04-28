PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) will post sales of $278.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $245.70 million to $311.00 million. PotlatchDeltic reported sales of $447.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share.

PCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.54. 3,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,268. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

