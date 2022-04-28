Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Receives $57.70 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRDSY shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Prada to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Prada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PRDSY remained flat at $$12.08 during midday trading on Thursday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30. Prada has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.