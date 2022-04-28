Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Premier Financial Corp. is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank operates as a Home Savings Bank. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency. Premier Financial Corp., formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFC. Piper Sandler cut Premier Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Premier Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Premier Financial has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $980.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Premier Financial will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $822,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Premier Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

