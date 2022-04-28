Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

PINC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of PINC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.90. 898,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,299. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Premier has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Premier’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Premier will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

