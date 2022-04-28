Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 173.33 ($2.21).

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHP. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.17) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.04) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.23) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

LON:PHP traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 146.40 ($1.87). The stock had a trading volume of 2,428,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,396. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 144.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 146.98. The stock has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.94. Primary Health Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 129 ($1.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 170.20 ($2.17).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

