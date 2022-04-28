Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $520.95 Million

Analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) to announce $520.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $518.44 million and the highest is $526.06 million. Primo Water posted sales of $478.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Primo Water.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primo Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Primo Water (Get Rating)
Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.
