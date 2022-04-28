Private Management Group Inc. Grows Position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 886,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,869 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Iteris were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iteris by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,349,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after buying an additional 525,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,940,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 780,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Iteris alerts:

In related news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 20,800 shares of company stock worth $70,230 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITI traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $2.51. 9,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,157. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $106.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $7.77.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Iteris had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

ITI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iteris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

About Iteris (Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.