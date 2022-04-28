Private Management Group Inc. Has $24.08 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.81. 340,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,073,488. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.04. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $483.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.57.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

