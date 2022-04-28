Private Management Group Inc. Has $443,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

HD stock traded up $12.24 on Thursday, reaching $313.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,072. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $324.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

