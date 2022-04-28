Private Management Group Inc. Has $7.33 Million Stock Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 242.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 122,271 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Renewable Energy Group worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 240,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after buying an additional 33,537 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 80.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,180,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.10. The stock had a trading volume of 69,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,001. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $881.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.