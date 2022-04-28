Private Management Group Inc. Invests $305,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC traded up $6.22 on Thursday, hitting $268.75. 34,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,589. The company has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.87 and a 200-day moving average of $276.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.26.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.