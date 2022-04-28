Private Management Group Inc. Sells 233 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.81, for a total value of $1,460,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,766 shares of company stock worth $27,909,998 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.12. The company had a trading volume of 22,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,352. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.08 and its 200-day moving average is $166.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.64.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

