Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $279,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,391 shares in the company, valued at $765,030.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $132,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,053 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

