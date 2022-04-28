Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.28

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.32. Profire Energy shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 35,145 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFIE shares. Univest Sec upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Dawson James increased their target price on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.92.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.21.
About Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
