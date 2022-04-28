Project TXA Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (TXA)

Project TXA (TXA) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $4.98 million and $354,366.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Project TXA has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00004827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00042751 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.33 or 0.07388731 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00058520 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000159 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Project TXA Coin Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

