Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.75.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $167.67 on Monday. Prologis has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.10.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after buying an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prologis by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,582,000 after buying an additional 3,343,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,903,000 after buying an additional 320,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,616,792,000 after buying an additional 350,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Prologis by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after buying an additional 3,766,367 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

