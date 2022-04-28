Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

PRVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.18.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Provention Bio has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $317.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

