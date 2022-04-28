Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 764,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CEOS opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Psykey has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Psykey

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

