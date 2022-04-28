Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 764,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of CEOS opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Psykey has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.
About Psykey (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Psykey (CEOS)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Receive News & Ratings for Psykey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psykey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.