PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the March 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PBCRY stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.25. 416,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,021. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1474 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

