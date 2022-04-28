Public Mint (MINT) Hits Market Cap of $5.52 Million

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last week, Public Mint has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for about $0.0572 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $5.52 million and $39,925.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00020550 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,519,460 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

