Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives $36.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Pulmonx stock opened at $25.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 10.92. The stock has a market cap of $941.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 2.25.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $29,330.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $340,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,090 shares of company stock worth $381,447. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

