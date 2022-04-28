Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Callaway Golf Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Callaway Golf in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

NYSE ELY opened at $22.43 on Thursday. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.9% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 110.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

