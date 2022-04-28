Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for NuStar Energy L.P. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) – US Capital Advisors dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for NuStar Energy in a report released on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $15.16 on Thursday. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.36.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $417.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.25 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after purchasing an additional 189,311 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 32.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 34,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 7.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently -161.62%.

About NuStar Energy (Get Rating)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

