Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Announces Earnings Results

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $45.79. The stock had a trading volume of 859,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $41.32 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Qiagen by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

