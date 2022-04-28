Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at UBS Group

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DGX. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.92.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

NYSE DGX opened at $137.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $125.77 and a 12 month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.