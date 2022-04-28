QuickX Protocol (QCX) Trading Down 29.2% Over Last 7 Days

QuickX Protocol (QCX) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 28th. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $2,343.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00031884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00101629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

