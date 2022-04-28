Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Short Interest Up 930.6% in April

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 930.6% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QIFTF opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. Quorum Information Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $0.96.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

