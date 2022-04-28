Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Short Interest Up 930.6% in April

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 930.6% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS QIFTF opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. Quorum Information Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $0.96.
Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
