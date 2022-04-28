Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RDWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Radware in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.20. 133,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,717. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20. Radware has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.76, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $76.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.35 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 2.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Radware will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Radware during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Radware during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Radware during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Radware during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.