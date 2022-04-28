Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $736,099.00

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $51.82 million and approximately $736,099.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for $3.03 or 0.00007583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00042845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.50 or 0.07366239 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00061624 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000159 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 17,108,232 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

