Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,648 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.8% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.19.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $12.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,773,035. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.68. The company has a market capitalization of $573.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.59 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.