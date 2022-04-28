Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

RNDB opened at $26.36 on Thursday. Randolph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNDB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 12,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

