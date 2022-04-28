Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Issues Earnings Results

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

NASDAQ RNDB opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.84. Randolph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 12,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNDB. Compass Point raised Randolph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Randolph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Randolph Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

