Range Resources (LON:RRL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Range Resources Ltd (LON:RRL – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Range Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,608,636 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £675,850.02 and a PE ratio of 0.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,052.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07.
About Range Resources (LON:RRL)
