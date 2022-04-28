Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Range Resources stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.99. 6,172,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,201,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.41.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.21.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 87.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after buying an additional 818,687 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 66,646 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 148,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 29,408 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

