Raymond James & Associates Acquires 13,649 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,649 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $49,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 774,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,678,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,458,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,242,000 after purchasing an additional 383,265 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period.

BATS:VLUE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.98. 1,473,998 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.91. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

