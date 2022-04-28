Raymond James & Associates Acquires 72,535 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 695,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 72,535 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $175,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $253.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.55.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

In other news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

