Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 757,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,258 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.18% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $61,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,460,000 after buying an additional 1,112,612 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,412 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,239,000 after purchasing an additional 817,972 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,122,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,045,000 after purchasing an additional 554,812 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,878,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,493,000 after purchasing an additional 267,404 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.87. 20,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505,278. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.46.

