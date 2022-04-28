Raymond James & Associates Buys 120,537 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,537 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of Global Payments worth $61,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $440,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2,266.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,349,000 after buying an additional 2,772,706 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 197.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,306,000 after buying an additional 1,632,202 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $931,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 63.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,673,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,752,000 after buying an additional 648,789 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.80. 12,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,457. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $219.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.14.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

