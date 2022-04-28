Raymond James & Associates Buys 168,539 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,048,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,539 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $52,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 23,442 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 125,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 780,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 43,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,424,429 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

