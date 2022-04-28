Raymond James & Associates Has $50.67 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of TransDigm Group worth $50,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.

TransDigm Group stock traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $610.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,144. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $552.72 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $646.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $634.49.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total transaction of $7,275,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,324,315. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

